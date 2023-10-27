TFD controls apartment fire on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire at a second-story apartment.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 12:35 p.m. at the River Oaks Apartments, 7730 E. Broadway Blvd.

Engine 9 was first on the scene at 12:39 and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the second-story apartment.

Crews say they immediately began to hose down the fire, controlling it by 1:14 p.m.

"The affected apartment was very full, and if not for a quick stop by our Eastside crews, this fire could have easily spread and damaged multiple units," the TFD said in an X post.

A male resident tried to re-enter the apartment and was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and feet.

"You should never, under any circumstances, try to go back inside a building on fire," the TFD Tweeted.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.