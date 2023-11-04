Shopping, food and music! New event comes to the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Eastside resident felt that something was missing from her side of town. So she spent months working to turn her idea into reality – the first Tanque Verde Market will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forty Niner Country Club at 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
“It’s an artisan market. It’s full of makers and small businesses who are from or live in the Tucson area,” said its founder, Michelle Bullock.
Bullock is a mother of three kids and has called Tucson home for the last 15 years.
Bullock said, “I just have so much love for the Eastside of Tucson. I live here, I raise my kids here.”
However, she felt that something was missing from her area. Something she found not only in Phoenix, but also in other parts of Tucson.
“I'm from Phoenix originally and I even lived Downtown on Roosevelt Row for a long time. I loved all of the events that were always going on down there. It seemed like there was always some sort of community thing to do. I feel like it really brought people together and it made it easy to support small businesses,” Bullock said. “And there was nothing like that on the Eastside of town.
So she decided to create something herself. About six months ago, she began planning the Tanque Verde Market.
The artisan market will include 29 local vendors and businesses. Attendees can shop, eat and listen to music, all while supporting local businesses.
Bullock said, “I'm a big fan of creating not just a place to shop, but a full experience.”
She hopes this is just the beginning.
“I want more events like this for us on the Eastside. This event is going to have so much heart and soul and it's going to be about community,” Bullock said. “And I think that that really defines what the Eastside is about.”
Vendors:
Hoff House Honey
Early Bird Scones
Harper + Honey
Creative Kind
Points Jewelry
Pink Saguaro
Begin & Rise
Howdy Juicy
Cactus Wren Kids
Coyote Collective
Rising Sun Apotheca
Jodi Lee Art
The Attic + 1988
Forty Niner Country Club
Nancy June
Agave Pantry
La Vida Taprüt
Our Urban Grove
Lilly D. Vintage
Earth Based Body
Cicada
Desert Worthy
Prickly Posies
Saguaro Company Store
Yellow Bird Farm
Hathor's Hacienda
Butter & Whisk
Harley's Coffee
Carbs & Coffee
