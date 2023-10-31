Eastside haunted house scares while giving back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the spirit of Halloween, a family on the eastside of Tucson is putting on a haunted house, while also giving back to the community.

This is the 8th year Mark Golembiewski and his wife Sene have put on this event, and their experience shows. This haunted house has a ton of creepy features. There are clowns, zombies, ghouls, giant spiders, and plenty of scary babies crawling out of the ground.

Last year, some 400 people came out just to walk through it, and this year they're expecting even more.

Golembiewski says it's it's a good time, but it's not for the faint of heart.

"There's gonna be clowns, scares, jump scares, there's gonna be animatronics and pneumatic props," he explained. "Prepare to scream, prepare to cry, and prepare not to even complete."

They even have a quick exit towards the end of the haunted house for people who don't want to finish going through it.

"Every year we have stop," Golembiewski said, "turn on the lights, and let people out so they don't scream and can get out safely."

Their haunted house isn't just here to terrify you though.

This year they're collecting non-perishable food to donate to the Community Food Bank if Southern Arizona. They're also giving out free hotdogs and candy.

To check it out, just head to 1840 S. Regina Cleri Drive in Tucson on Halloween night.