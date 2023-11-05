Donate to KGUN 9's 7th annual American Red Cross Blood Drive on Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to add to your Black Friday to-do list this year? Consider joining KGUN 9 at our 7th annual blood drive on Friday, Nov. 24 in support of the American Red Cross.

Every donor in a blood drive can make a difference. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds and a single pint can save up to three lives.

KGUN 9's goal is to collect 16 pints of blood. People who donate may get an exclusive pair of Elf and Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film "Elf."

Since one in seven people will need blood in their lifetimes, participating in a blood drive is one way you can give back to your community as the holiday season begins.

If you've been unable to donate in recent years due to travel outside the U.S., illness, medication or other reason, the Red Cross says to check the current requirements. Potential donors who have been deferred in the past may now be eligible.

This year's blood drive will be held at 7105 E. Speedway Blvd. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sign up with the American Red Cross to make an appointment.