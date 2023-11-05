Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsEastside News

Actions

Donate to KGUN 9's 7th annual American Red Cross Blood Drive on Black Friday

7105 E. Speedway Blvd. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
blood drive.jpg
KGUN 9
blood drive.jpg
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 20:09:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to add to your Black Friday to-do list this year? Consider joining KGUN 9 at our 7th annual blood drive on Friday, Nov. 24 in support of the American Red Cross.

Every donor in a blood drive can make a difference. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds and a single pint can save up to three lives.

KGUN 9's goal is to collect 16 pints of blood. People who donate may get an exclusive pair of Elf and Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film "Elf."

Since one in seven people will need blood in their lifetimes, participating in a blood drive is one way you can give back to your community as the holiday season begins.

If you've been unable to donate in recent years due to travel outside the U.S., illness, medication or other reason, the Red Cross says to check the current requirements. Potential donors who have been deferred in the past may now be eligible.

This year's blood drive will be held at 7105 E. Speedway Blvd. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sign up with the American Red Cross to make an appointment.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources
Team Near You