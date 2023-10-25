'Changing Lanes Recovery' center helps people stay sober on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Changing Lanes Recovery is staying true to its name. They're changing the way addiction is treated in Tucson.

Lenny Simons hosts a party every three months. His guests are clients in recovery, as well as their probation officers.

Adam Klepp

“It’s the small things that people tend to overlook," Simons says.

This is their 'Fall Fest', and it looks like your average backyard party, complete with axe throwing, corn hole, and pumpkin carving.

Simons's clients are paired up with their officers in a contest to see who can carve the best pumpkin.

Adam Klepp

"Who thinks carving a pumpkin with an officer improve their relationship? But it does," Simons says. "Both sides have their guard down, and they can really connect with each other.”

Simons knows how important that connection is. He's in recovery himself.

“I was a meth addict for a long time." Simons said. "Ended up going to prison, ended up going on probation.”

Now clean for 11 years, it was the relationship with his probation officer which helped him begin recovery.

Leading him to now helping others starting the same journey.

"[My hat] it says 'Dopeless' because that’s what I am for the first time in my life, since I was 13 years old, man," Shane Presley said.

Presley is one of Simons' clients.

Now he's off meth for the first time in nearly 30 years, as beginning recovery has been his life’s biggest challenge.

Adam Klepp

“Meth controlled my life since I was 13," Presley shared. "I’m 42 now.”

Presley is on probation for a crime he committed while addicted. He says he never would have done it now that he's clean.

“Criminal activity now, I’m terrified of it. I'm not in an addiction now. It's not something I have to think about constantly now," Presley recalled. "When you’re in addiction, it’s all you can think about. What crime can I commit to do drugs?”

He says he still faces up to 61 months in prison. It's a sentence he could potentially avoid, carving pumpkins with his probation officer.

“I usually run the other way when officers are around, but this time, I’ve gotten to bond with Fred," Presley said.

Adam Klepp

Connecting with his probation officer, he's thankful because he helped changed his life.

"The coping skills, teaching and knowledge that I’ve gotten right here, is amazing. I would not be the man I am today, or the father, or anything if it wasn’t for that man: Lenny," Presley admitted. "He is a miracle worker. He saved my life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling addiction, resources for help with Changing Lanes Recovery is on their website.