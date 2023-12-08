Eastside motorcycle crash kills teen, deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Vail District deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on the Eastside of town.
They say it happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. on East Old Spanish Trail and South Galileo Lane.
Deputies say the rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old, was found to have serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody else involved was hurt.
This investigation remains ongoing.
