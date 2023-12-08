Watch Now
Eastside motorcycle crash kills teen, deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Vail District deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on the Eastside of town.

They say it happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. on East Old Spanish Trail and South Galileo Lane.

Deputies say the rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old, was found to have serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else involved was hurt.

This investigation remains ongoing.

