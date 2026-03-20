Eastside house fire kills three cats; sends resident to hospital

Three cats died in a house fire early Friday morning on Tucson's east side.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of East 28th Street at 2:46 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke and flames rising from the back of a single-story home, the post said.

Crews "attacked the fire from the inside" and cut a hole into the roof, which was meant to minimize the amount of fire and smoke damage to the house.

The fire was called under control at 3:28 a.m.

In addition to the cats, one resident was transported to a local hospital. Two residents were displaced, the post said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.