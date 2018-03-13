Eastside elementary school evacuated after fire

Phil Villarreal
10:56 AM, Mar 13, 2018

According to Tucson Fire's Andy Skaggs, the call came in at 9:30 a.m. from Soleng Tom Elementary School, 10520 E. Camino Quince.

TUCSON, Ariz. - An eastside elementary school evacuated after a fire started on campus Tuesday.

The fire started on a unit attached to the outside of a portable classroom. The blaze blew smoke inside the classroom, which set off a smoke alarm.

The teachers and students walked to a meeting spot at the playground. No one was injured.

The classroom will be out of service until later this month.

