Eastside elementary school evacuated after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - An eastside elementary school evacuated after a fire started on campus Tuesday.

According to Tucson Fire's Andy Skaggs, the call came in at 9:30 a.m. from Soleng Tom Elementary School, 10520 E. Camino Quince.

The fire started on a unit attached to the outside of a portable classroom. The blaze blew smoke inside the classroom, which set off a smoke alarm.

The teachers and students walked to a meeting spot at the playground. No one was injured.

The classroom will be out of service until later this month.