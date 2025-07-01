Eastside doctor indicted on 12 more counts of alleged sexual abuse, assault

Dung T. Nguyen, the east-side doctor who was indicted on multiple counts of alleged sexual abuse and sexual assault in May, was indicted on 12 more counts in June, according to court documents obtained by KGUN 9.

Tucson Police Department detectives were investigating Nguyen after numerous female victims came forward with alleged incidents of sexual assault that occurred during physical examinations.

Each report was investigated thoroughly by TPD, a May news release said.

After detectives presented their findings to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review, Dr. Nguyen was indicted, the news release said.

After the first round of 14 indictments, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover released the following statement:

“The Pima County Attorney’s Office cannot comment on the specifics of an on-going criminal case. Generally speaking, the Pima County Attorney’s Office has shown that no one is above the law. We believe that if someone in a position of trust violates that privilege and engages in criminal conduct, we will do everything possible to hold them to account.”