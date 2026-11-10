Eastside doctor accused by patients of sexual assault, abuse found not guilty

An Eastside doctor accused of sexual abuse and assault has been found not guilty on all counts.

Dr. Dung T. Nguyen was facing 31 counts involving nearly 20 patients, according to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Tucson Police investigated Nguyen after numerous women came forward alleging incidents of sexual assault that they say occurred during physical examinations.

Watch previous reporting on the case in the player above.

“When we get a file, a harm has already occurred. Our job is to help victims get the support they need through our Victim Services Division as they navigate the judicial process, no matter how long it takes them to come forward," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said.

"We will fight just as hard for a case that is six months old as we will for one that is 20 years old. Justice should never have an expiration date.”

