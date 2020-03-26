Police clear bomb threat at eastside bank

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police cleared an eastside bank Thursday due to a bomb threat.

According to police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the threat was made at the Wells Fargo at 7191 E. Golf Links Road.

Golf Links was shut down in both directions between Kolb and Prudence. The road reopened in the early afternoon hours.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene to sweep the building

.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨

Golf Links Rd has reopened. The Tucson Police Bomb Unit was on scene and investigated the threat. The bank and businesses in the area have also reopened. Thank you for your patience Tucson. pic.twitter.com/ueFhfBbIxM

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 26, 2020

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨

East and westbound Golf Links Rd is shut down from Kolb to Prudence as a precautionary measure while officers investigate a bomb threat at the Wells Fargo Bank -7191 E Golf Links Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XPgS0FhyI3

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 26, 2020