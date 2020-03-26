Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police clear bomb threat at eastside bank

Golf Links reopens after threat cleared
Posted: 11:55 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 16:23:57-04
Tucson police evacuated an eastside bank Thursday due to a bomb threat. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police cleared an eastside bank Thursday due to a bomb threat.

According to police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the threat was made at the Wells Fargo at 7191 E. Golf Links Road.

Golf Links was shut down in both directions between Kolb and Prudence. The road reopened in the early afternoon hours.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene to sweep the building
.

Golf Links Rd has reopened. The Tucson Police Bomb Unit was on scene and investigated the threat. The bank and businesses in the area have also reopened. Thank you for your patience Tucson. pic.twitter.com/ueFhfBbIxM

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 26, 2020

East and westbound Golf Links Rd is shut down from Kolb to Prudence as a precautionary measure while officers investigate a bomb threat at the Wells Fargo Bank -7191 E Golf Links Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XPgS0FhyI3

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.