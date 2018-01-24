EB Valencia closed after drive-by shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies shut down eastbound Valencia at Wilmot for several hours Wednesday morning due to a drive-by shooting investigation.

The road reopened by 7:30 a.m.

.@PimaSheriff redirecting backup of cars on Valencia and Wilmot. Northbound/EB traffic can travel through Wilmot. WB Valencia NOT affected. pic.twitter.com/r009RAlFZt — Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) January 24, 2018

According to deputy Cody Gress, the incident was a drive-by shooting that happened close to 1 a.m.

A motorist was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, and she drove herself to the hospital.