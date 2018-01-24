EB Valencia closed after drive-by shooting

Phil Villarreal
6:02 AM, Jan 24, 2018
1 min ago

Authorities have shut down eastbound Valencia at Wilmot due to a shooting investigation.

Authorities have shut down eastbound Valencia at Wilmot due to a reported shooting investigation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies shut down eastbound Valencia at Wilmot for several hours Wednesday morning due to a drive-by shooting investigation.

The road reopened by 7:30 a.m.

According to deputy Cody Gress, the incident was a drive-by shooting that happened close to 1 a.m.

A motorist was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, and she drove herself to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top