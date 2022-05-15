East Hermans Road and South Iguana Road closed due to house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Details regarding this fire are currently limited.

A house fire started around 1:00 p.m. currently the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters also had to deal with a brush fire in the same location which is now contained.

Currently, East Herman Road and South Iguana Road have closed just in case the fire restarts.

----

