East Hermans Road and South Iguana Road closed due to house fire

Posted at 3:34 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Details regarding this fire are currently limited.

A house fire started around 1:00 p.m. currently the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters also had to deal with a brush fire in the same location which is now contained.

Currently, East Herman Road and South Iguana Road have closed just in case the fire restarts.

