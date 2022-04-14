Earth, Wind & Fire kicks off Casino Del Sol's concert season at Ava Amphitheater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is kicking off its concert season at the Ava Amphitheater with a spectacular list of performers.
Earth, Wind and Fire starts off the festivities performing on Friday, April 22.
"We are extremely happy to have a full-season of live-entertainment at AVA this year," said CEO of Casino Del Sol Kimberly Van Amburg. "We have a great lineup of stars to help us kick off the year, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back for what will be a season like no other."
Part of the open-air concert's lineup features the following:
- Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion - Friday, April 29,
- Patti Labelle - Friday, May 6,
- Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio - Friday, May 13
- The Smashing Pumpkins - Friday May 15
- Sublime w/Rome and Julian Marley - Friday, May 27
- ZZ Top - Friday, June 17
A spokesperson explains guests must enter the amphitheater through metal detectors at both venue entrances in order to keep the environment safe.
For most shows, these items are allowed:
- Seat cushions
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets
- Sunscreen
- Blankets
- Non-professional cameras
- Sealed water bottle (one per patron)
Clear bags are also required for attendees. They must not exceed 12"X6"X12" in size.
Tickets range anywhere from $16 to $450 depending on the seating, and are available Casino Del Sol's website.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.