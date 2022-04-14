Earth, Wind & Fire kicks off Casino Del Sol's concert season at Ava Amphitheater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is kicking off its concert season at the Ava Amphitheater with a spectacular list of performers.

Earth, Wind and Fire starts off the festivities performing on Friday, April 22.

"We are extremely happy to have a full-season of live-entertainment at AVA this year," said CEO of Casino Del Sol Kimberly Van Amburg. "We have a great lineup of stars to help us kick off the year, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back for what will be a season like no other."

Part of the open-air concert's lineup features the following:



Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion - Friday, April 29,

Patti Labelle - Friday, May 6,

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio - Friday, May 13

The Smashing Pumpkins - Friday May 15

Sublime w/Rome and Julian Marley - Friday, May 27

ZZ Top - Friday, June 17



A spokesperson explains guests must enter the amphitheater through metal detectors at both venue entrances in order to keep the environment safe.

For most shows, these items are allowed:



Seat cushions

Ponchos

Rain jackets

Sunscreen

Blankets

Non-professional cameras

Sealed water bottle (one per patron)

Clear bags are also required for attendees. They must not exceed 12"X6"X12" in size.

Tickets range anywhere from $16 to $450 depending on the seating, and are available Casino Del Sol's website.