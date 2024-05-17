Earn $15 an hour cooling of pot-bellied pigs in Marana this summer

If your idea of a positive work environment includes keeping pot-bellies cool during the hot summer months, then the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary has the job for you.

The sanctuary, which cares for more than 600 pot-bellied pigs, is looking for crew members for its ice towel staff.

Among the responsibilities, according to a post on its Facebook page:

- Applying cooling towels to pigs to prevent overheating

- Staying with pigs that are overheated, by pouring cool water over them and rubbing them with ice.

- Crawling into pig shelters to assist pigs, helping them up and out of shelters and spraying them down to cool off.

- Monitoring the older pigs, making sure they are doing OK in the summer sun.

The job pays $15 an hour. It includes a gas stipend, and insurance, and the hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The sanctuary is located at 34656 E. Crystal Visions Road, in Marana

Interested applicants should call 1-520-406-6604 for more information.

MORE IRONWOOD PIG SANCTUARY NEWS:

Ironwood Pig Sanctuary Faces Crisis