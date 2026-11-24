A vehicle struck and killed three horses and injured a driver in an early morning accident on Sandario Road, west near Sandario and Snyder Hill Road — an area where drivers share the road with the potential for loose livestock.

Deputies say a vehicle hit three horses on Sandario at about 4:40 Monday morning. Two horses were dead when deputies arrived, and one horse was euthanized at the scene. The driver was hospitalized.

The marks left behind show where heavy equipment was used to clear the scene.

The day before the collision, Brianna Nelson shared images she captured of three horses wandering near where the crash happened. It's not clear if those were the same horses.

Corey Bretz says it's just heartbreaking to hear what happened, and she wonders how the horses ended up loose.

"As a livestock owner and a horse owner, we make sure that our horses are put up. We make sure that there's chains on the gate. We make sure that our main gate is closed, so it's just kind of makes you wonder: were these horses dumped, or were they intentionally let loose? People couldn't care for them anymore, that kind of thing. So it's just, it's really unfortunate when you have an instance like this where they pass," Bretz said.

Bretz says she can understand how it would be hard to see horses along a dark country road before dawn, but notes that people who live in the area understand it's open range, where animals — usually cows — may wander into the road.

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