Early morning collision leaves one woman dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal collision that left 73-year-old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis dead.

On August 6, 2022, around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a serious injury collision located north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road.

TPD says when they arrived they found Lewis dead.

Detectives say Lewis was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was hit by the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle that was involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Detectives believe the vehicle that hit Lewis is a small white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88- CRIME.