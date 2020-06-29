Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Early morning chase ends in crash, driver suffers serious injuries

items.[0].image.alt
GRANT AND I10.PNG
Posted at 3:07 AM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 06:08:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his vehicle during a chase with Pima County Sheriff's Deputies.

PCSD says just before 2 a.m. Monday, deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Gardner Ln. and La Cholla Blvd. but the driver did not stop.

The man then fled onto I-10 eastbound. He was able to travel along the interstate but then crashed on the eastbound Grant Rd. off-ramp.

PCSD says the off-ramp will be closed while deputies investigate the crash.

There is not estimated time as to when the ramp will reopen.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson