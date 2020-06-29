Early morning chase ends in crash, driver suffers serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. — One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his vehicle during a chase with Pima County Sheriff's Deputies.

PCSD says just before 2 a.m. Monday, deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Gardner Ln. and La Cholla Blvd. but the driver did not stop.

The man then fled onto I-10 eastbound. He was able to travel along the interstate but then crashed on the eastbound Grant Rd. off-ramp.

PCSD says the off-ramp will be closed while deputies investigate the crash.

There is not estimated time as to when the ramp will reopen.