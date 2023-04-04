Dust pollution advisory issued in Pima County Tuesday, April 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dust pollution advisory, or 'Dust Action Day' is in effect in Pima County Tuesday, April 4 as a result of Monday's high speed winds.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) says individuals sensitive to dust should remain indoors and away from outside air if possible, and reduce levels of physical exertion when outside. This includes children, older adult and people with heart or lung disease.
As of 10 a.m., PDEQ data showed the worst air quality in the Tucson basin in Corona de Tucson, with poor conditions also in the midtown and northwest areas near Casas Adobes.
Updated conditions available on the PDEQ website. Air quality has showed signs of improvement from the 9 -10 a.m. hours:
PDEQ is urging people to avoid the following activities today to help reduce dust pollution:
- burning fireplaces and wood stoves
- burning leaves, trash, other materials
- using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment
- using leaf blowers
- driving off-highway vehicles
- driving above 25 miles per hour on dirt roadways
