Dusk Music Festival returns to Tucson Nov. 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dusk Music Festival is returning to Tucson and will be held at Jacome Plaza.

The festival runs on Nov. 11 and 12

"One of our bigger headliners is Griz, Alison Wonderland. Young The Giant is our biggest band that's coming. There's a really great up and coming band called Cannons," said Page Repp, Dusk's festival director.

A large group of artists will be playing at three different stages.

"And then, like I said, there's 30 more, but one of the things we're most proud of is we have one stage that is only local Tucson artists. So it's cool, we have a battle of the bands, have a DJ contest. So, all those winners get to play and get to showcase their talent," Repp said.

REMINDER, additional road closures begin TONIGHT, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. for the DUSK Music Festival.

🚫 Alameda St from Scott Ave to Court Ave

🚫 Stone Ave from Council St to Congress St

Plan ahead, if traveling through the downtown area.



🌐 https://t.co/dmTpeaYJ1w pic.twitter.com/cHkengy207 — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) November 10, 2022

There will be well-known headliners, as well as indie vibes and tickets start at $65 for extra, but event tickets are $70.

Have you figured out how you’re getting to DUSK yet? 🚗🚎🚖🛴🚀



With some major street closures and construction happening near and around downtown, we hope this handy guide will help you get to DUSK as safely and easily as possible this weekend! pic.twitter.com/mqrQylF2Xq — Dusk Music Festival (@dusktucson) November 10, 2021

