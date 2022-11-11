Watch Now
Dusk Music Festival returns to Tucson Nov. 11

The two-day festival at Jacome Plaza downtown Tucson runs Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 22:45:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dusk Music Festival is returning to Tucson and will be held at Jacome Plaza.

The festival runs on Nov. 11 and 12

"One of our bigger headliners is Griz, Alison Wonderland. Young The Giant is our biggest band that's coming. There's a really great up and coming band called Cannons," said Page Repp, Dusk's festival director.

A large group of artists will be playing at three different stages.

"And then, like I said, there's 30 more, but one of the things we're most proud of is we have one stage that is only local Tucson artists. So it's cool, we have a battle of the bands, have a DJ contest. So, all those winners get to play and get to showcase their talent," Repp said.

There will be well-known headliners, as well as indie vibes and tickets start at $65 for extra, but event tickets are $70.

