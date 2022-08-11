Dunkin' partners with American Red Cross to encourage summer blood donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Any time is a good time to donate blood: The American Red Cross states they must collect approximately 12,500 blood donations every day in order to keep up with nationwide demand.

If you're trying to decide on a good time to give, consider the morning of Friday, August 12. The American Red Cross and Dunkin' have partnered to offer donors a sweet 'thank you.'

On Friday, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the American Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd., blood donors can enjoy a donut and free cup of coffee.

Those who can't make it to the Red Cross Friday morning can donate anytime in August and still receive a coupon for a free donut and coffee from Dunkin'.

Spokespeople from the Red Cross say they hope the incentive will help them get ahead of a "summer blood shortage."

“As you finalize your plans for the summer, make a blood or platelet donation appointment part of them and receive this special gift from Dunkin’,” said Regional Donor Services Executive Jason Benedict.

Donors can make appointments online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS

American Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter

2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

Free donuts and coffee on Friday, August 12, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free donut and coffee coupon for the month of August

