DUI enforcement heightened for St. Patrick's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is planning enhanced DUI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day Friday, March 17.

In a reminder to drive sober, PCSD says drivers should to see increased traffic enforcement on the holiday.

Deputies will be taking part in planned operations that have focused efforts on DUI violations—funded in part by grant award money from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

According to PCSD, more than half of the fatal traffic collisions the department investigated in Pima County in 2022 were related to drug or alcohol impairment.