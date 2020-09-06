DUI call ends in gunfire between Marana Police

TUCSON, Ariz. — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting between Marana Police Officers and a person suspected of driving under the influence.

According to a post by Marana Police Department Saturday evening, officers responded to Aerie Drive and Thornydale, just south of Ina Road for a possible DUI. When officers tried to make contact with the person, the suspect fired shots at officers. Police then returned fire and hit the suspect.

The officers on scene then rendered aid before the person was taken to the hospital. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. No officers were reportedly hurt during the incident.

The situation is under investigation.