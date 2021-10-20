Ducey's office threatens Tucson leaders with criminal penalties for vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A letter from an attorney in Gov. Doug Ducey's office is threatening Tucson city leaders with criminal penalties for mandating city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, the mayor and councilmembers voted 4-3 to terminate city employees who refused to be vaccinated by Dec. 1. Employees have already submitted requests for religious or medical exemptions, but more than 100 police officers, firefighters, 911 communications staff and others still haven't submitted proof of vaccination to the city.

The governor posted the letter to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, addressed to Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin from attorney Anni L. Foster in Ducey's office.

"I took an oath to uphold Arizona’s laws and ensure they are faithfully executed, and I will continue to do so," the governor stated. "My office has informed the City of Tucson that their policy is in conflict with the law and, as such, should be rescinded."

In closing her letter, Foster went even further in demanding the city retract its mandate.

"As you [City Attorney Mike Rankin], the Mayor and Council are well aware ... violation of an executive order issued with the authority of an emergency declaration carries a criminal penalty," she writes.

Last month, a Maricopa County Judge struck down a provision in the recently-passed state budget that prohibited local governments or schools from requiring vaccines or masks. Though the ruling is awaiting appeal, Tucson city leaders have said the decision allows them to proceed with a vaccination mandate for city employees.

Foster argued in Wednesday's letter that the court ruling applies to only part of the law, and other statutes still prohibit the city from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

Read the full letter via the governor's tweet below:

It’s unfathomable that after a year as tough as last, the Tucson City Council voted to FIRE unvaccinated city employees. The state Legislature has spoken on this issue — they want Arizonans and their sincerely held beliefs to be protected from overreaching mandates. 1/ pic.twitter.com/EQMrLaN5Hm — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 20, 2021

