Ducey's desalination plant not likely to be a quick reality

Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jan 13, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s state of the state address announcement that he would work with the Legislature to allocate $1 billion to “secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years” focused entirely on a new desalination plant in Mexico.

But a funding plan for the plant that was a key part of Ducey’s final state of the state address isn’t on the table right now. In fact there’s no clear plan for when such a plant might come to be. That's what two senior Ducey advisors said Wednesday as they acknowledged that the water plan they are negotiating with lawmakers is still in flux.

