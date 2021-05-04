Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey wants nursing home oversight board axed after failures

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV-TV/ABC15
Gov Doug Ducey.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 16:05:04-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed routine legislation reauthorizing the board that issues licenses and certifications for managers of nursing homes and assisted living facility managers.

The governor said instead of allowing the Board of Examiners of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers to operate for eight more years it should be eliminated.

The Republican governor cited an investigation by the Arizona Republic into lax board oversight when he issued the veto Monday evening. The problems include giving a convicted felon a license to run a Prescott nursing home that later had a major coronavirus outbreak.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.