Ducey unveils plan to strengthen 9/11 education in schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we reach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced plans to strengthen education on the events of that day in schools.

“September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America,” said Governor Ducey. “It shaped a generation, forever altering how we view the world, how the world views us and how we interact with each other. But as indelible as the memory of that tragic day is for many of us, the passage of time has taken an inevitable toll. We are now at a point where Arizonans of a certain age have no direct recollection of the pain and anger we felt two decades ago when terrorists attacked our country, or the resolve and courage demonstrated in the days that followed. For this reason, my office will work with educators and lawmakers to introduce, pass and sign legislation that guarantees the next generation of Arizonans never forgets what happened on September 11, 2001.”

Currently, only 14 states require students to be educated on 9/11, according to the governor's office.

Ducey will be working with the Arizona State Board of Education and other educators to become the next state to make these teachings mandatory.

