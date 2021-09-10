9/11 memorial events happening around Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are several events planned in Southern Arizona this Saturday to remember Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary.

This list may be updated as more events are announced

9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation - 260 S Church Ave.

Attendees will climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

Doors will open at the TCC at 5:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies start at 6:30 a.m.

Pima Community College - Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

The downtown Pima campus will host an event at 9 a.m. in front of the Roosevelt Building.

Sahuarita Armed Forces Tribute - 15700 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

A ceremony is taking place at 8 a.m. to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The ceremony will include a prayer and a rifle salute.

9/11 Freedom Fest - 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

Sierra Vista's Veterans Memorial Park is hosting an event to honor the victims whose lives were lost. The event begins at 10 a.m.