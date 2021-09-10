Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

9/11 memorial events happening around Southern Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
The 9/11 Museum - Associated Press
Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary
Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 17:12:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are several events planned in Southern Arizona this Saturday to remember Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary.

This list may be updated as more events are announced

9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation - 260 S Church Ave.

Attendees will climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

Doors will open at the TCC at 5:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies start at 6:30 a.m.

Pima Community College - Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

The downtown Pima campus will host an event at 9 a.m. in front of the Roosevelt Building.

Sahuarita Armed Forces Tribute - 15700 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

A ceremony is taking place at 8 a.m. to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The ceremony will include a prayer and a rifle salute.

9/11 Freedom Fest - 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

Sierra Vista's Veterans Memorial Park is hosting an event to honor the victims whose lives were lost. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.