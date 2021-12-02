Watch
Ducey to tour wind tunnel at UArizona Thursday

Posted at 7:17 AM, Dec 02, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey will tour the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel at UArizona Thursday. He will also take part in a workplace development roundtable.

The Fiscal Year 2022 state budget will provide $3.5 million in wind tunnel infrastructure upgrades.

Unnamed education representatives will join Ducey at the roundtable, which will start at 3:20 p.m.

