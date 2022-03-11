Watch
Ducey to mull letting dentists give cosmetic Botox shots

Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 21:20:51-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Dentists may soon be able to offer to handle those pesky wrinkles around eyes by injecting Botox after filling a cavity.

All that’s standing in the way is a signature from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on legislation passed by the Legislature.

The House approved the measure allowing dentists to give cosmetic injections of Botox or so-called dermal fillers on a 55-0 vote Thursday.

The Senate already overwhelmingly approved the measure.

Dentists testified that they're uniquely qualified to give Botox shots because of their training and experience.

One said dentists are more qualified than getting the shots at medical spas or at “Botox parties.”

