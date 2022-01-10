Watch
Ducey set to deliver his final state of the state address

Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 10, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to deliver his eighth and final state of the state address and he plans to focus on education, border security and water.

Monday's speech from the Republican kicks off the Legislature's yearly session and lays out the governor's priorities for new legislation. Ducey said in an interview last week that he’s not slowing down as his term comes to an end. He's facing a much better financial picture than he did in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit.

Ducey says he plans to “swing for the fences” and lay out a big policy agenda.

