Ducey says National Guard will go first to Yuma

Doug Ducey news briefing 11/18
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 22, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says National Guard troops being sent to the border region will focus initially on the Yuma area.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that Guard’s mission spans the state’s entire southern border and Guard members could eventually be sent to other areas besides Yuma. The Republican governor traveled to Yuma to renew his frequent criticism of President Joe Biden’s administration.

He says the federal government isn’t doing enough to address an increase in migration or to help local communities. Ducey says the state will pay for up to 250 members of the National Guard to help free up law enforcement.

