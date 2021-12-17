Watch
Ducey renews ban on jab mandates by state, local governments

ABC15
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 13:59:49-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a new executive order that renews his earlier prohibition on local governments and the state from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The prohibition includes an exception for hospitals and other licensed health care institutions and is a small part of a nine-page order was signed Wednesday.

It largely deals with surveillance and monitoring of health care institutions during the pandemic. Ducey in August issued an executive order barring the state and local governments from requiring vaccines, based on an existing public health law. Universities and a few local governments later ordered employees to be vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

