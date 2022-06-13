Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey gets COVID-19, won't visit Arizona border with Pence

Doug Ducey news briefing 11/18
KGUN 9
Doug Ducey news briefing 11/18
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:32:02-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰