Ducey faces criticism after son posts video of packed party

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is facing criticism after his adult son posted video on social media from a large party at which people were packed in a room without masks. '

The footage contradicts the Republican governor’s pleas with the public to take “personal responsibility” for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Jack Ducey, who is in his early 20s, apparently posted the video to his Instagram account on Dec. 30.

It first shows a large group dining indoors at a restaurant, then shows a packed party with dozens of maskless young adults dancing close together. Jack Ducey told The Arizona Republic he’d made a mistake.

