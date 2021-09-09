Ducey calls Biden's COVID-19 mandates 'dictatorial'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey responded to President Biden's speech today where he laid out a six-pronged plan to combat the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement provided to KGUN 9, the governor called Biden's COVID-19 mandates "dictatorial" and "another egregious big government overreach.”

Read Ducey's full statement below:

“Joe Biden has failed us on COVID. He ran for office on a promise to ‘shut down the virus.’ He has failed on this, much as he has failed on the border crisis and in Afghanistan. So now, President Biden’s plan is to shut down freedom.

COVID-19 is a contagious disease, it is still with us and it will be for the foreseeable future. President Biden's solution is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way.

Today marks another egregious big government overreach robbing Arizonans and all Americans of their fundamental rights to make their own decisions about their health and the health of their children.

President Biden’s dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective tools to prevent the disease, but getting the vaccine is and should be a choice.

These mandates are outrageous. They will never stand up in court. We must and will push back.”