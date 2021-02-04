Ducey: 24/7, state-run vaccination site coming to Pima County this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new, mass vaccination site will be coming to Pima County later this month.

Gov. Doug Ducey told KGUN 9 in an interview this week that a 24/7 vaccination point-of-dispensing (POD) will open in Pima County later this month. The site will operate similarly to the State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium vaccination PODs in Maricopa County.

So far, those sites have administered more than 130,000 doses of vaccines after less than a month of operations at State Farm Stadium and less than a week at Phoenix Municipal Stadiums.

Ducey told KGUN 9 each site is capable of administering 12,000 doses a day, though the limiting factor so far has been vaccine supply.

"We've got to slow schedule it at [Phoenix Municipal Stadium] because we've only got enough inventory for 500 vaccines a day," he said.

Ducey also applauded Pima County's vaccine distribution so far, with more doses delivered than COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

