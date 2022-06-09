New scam catches attention of DMT

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DMT) is warning the public about a scam message going around.

Scammers are sending out a text message, asking people to fill out a survey.

"Please help the City of Tucson serve you better with this important transportation survey," the city said to the public.

DMT officials clarified these messages are not from them.

They advise Tucsonans to not click any links sent to them.

It has been brought to our attention that a text message is being sent out asking to fill out a survey.

"Please help the City of Tucson serve you better with this important transportation survey."

DTM did not send this text, this could possibly be a scam. Do not click the link pic.twitter.com/lKWs7VP9jk — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) June 8, 2022