New scam catches attention of DMT

Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 20:09:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DMT) is warning the public about a scam message going around.

Scammers are sending out a text message, asking people to fill out a survey.

"Please help the City of Tucson serve you better with this important transportation survey," the city said to the public.

DMT officials clarified these messages are not from them.

They advise Tucsonans to not click any links sent to them.

