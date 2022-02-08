Watch
Dryvebox invites public to golf for free at Culinary Dropout Wednesday, Feb. 9

Driving range on wheels makes golf more accessible
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dryvebox is providing the ideal environment for you to swing your swing Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Culinary Dropout (2543 E Grant Rd.) from 3-6 p.m.

It welcomes locals to swing for free, offering the first 50 participants a token worth a free drink and food.

The company's mobile golf simulator allows golfers, and those curious, to play golf anywhere, regardless of skill level.

This allows you to just show up, while they provide the rest:

  • TrackMan
  • Full indoor simulator
  • Cameras
  • Stats
  • Golf training aids
  • Virtual lessons

And for those who may not be early enough to collect a token, it'll also be happy hour.

