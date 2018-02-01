Drunk driver who killed teen sentenced

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man accused of killing a 19-year-old in a drunk driving incident will serve 12.5 years.

Philipe Antonio de la Rosa was sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter Thursday.

The 12.5 years were for a manslaughter charge. De la Rosa will serve his time concurrently with eight years on two aggravated assault charges and 2.5 years on an endangerment charge.

Police say de la Rosa killed Gisela Puerta in December 2016.

Police say Puerta was driving on Sawn near Glenn when de la Rosa crossed over into her lane and hit her head-on.

Puerta's mother, Shannon, spoke to KGUN9 in October 2016.

"I'm very outraged. I have no trust," Shannon Puerta said at the time. "No trust and no faith in our justice system. None."