Drunk driver crashed into checkpoint injuring agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday night, a drunk man crashed into the Tombstone Border Patrol checkpoint, leaving several agents injured.

The incident occurred on June 27 around 6:30 p.m. at the Border Patrol Immigration Checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone, Arizona.

Three agents were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment after suffering minor injuries and were later discharged.

The Tombstone Marshal’s Office took the driver into custody.

According to the TMO, the driver was arrested and booked into the county Jail facing multiple felony charges and hurting others.