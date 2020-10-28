Drugs a possible factor in son charged with killing mother

MARANA, Ariz. - Investigators say mind altering drugs figure into a killing in Marana over the weekend. A 14-year-old boy is charged with killing his mother.

It was just after three in the morning when Pima Sheriff's Deputies came to a house on Dideon Drive in Marana. The homeowner had called 911 saying two teens had been making noise, breaking things in the house and had stabbed her sister.

In a statement to a judge, Sheriff’s detectives say deputies found two boys aged 14 and 16, overdosed on acid---the psychedelic drug LSD.

They found a woman on the floor with obvious trauma---and found the 14-year-old naked. They say he had blood on him, and there was a bloody kitchen knife on the floor nearby.

The woman, Tiana Keen, the 14 year old’s mother, was pronounced dead of stab wounds.

Now Tiana Keen’s son is charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies say when they put him in the back of a patrol car he tried to kick out a window and escape. They say the 16-year-old led deputies on a foot chase before he was detained.

Court documents say a search of the house found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also seized cellphones from the house---standard procedure to see if a search of the phones will help investigators find a drug dealer.