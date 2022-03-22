Drug trafficking suspects identified after months of investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, investigators identified two suspects who were convicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

The two suspects were identified as 29-year-old Diego Bernal-Robles and 44-year-old Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta.

Bernal-Robles pleaded to one count of possessing of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale and one count of manufacturing a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), both of which are class two felonies.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, a Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced Bernal-Robles to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Rojas-Armenta plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine) and possession of a narcotic drug (cocaine) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, both are class two felonies as well.

The Pima County court sentenced Rojas-Armenta to three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections back in Wednesday, March 16.

On September 22, 2020, police completed a months-long investigation and issued a search warrant at the men's home in Tucson.

Police recovered about $1,311,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin have been recovered:



230 pounds of methamphetamine

25 pounds of cocaine

25 ponds of heroin along with equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Tempe Police Department, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, were involved with this investigation, with assistance from the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Clandestine Lab Team.

