DRUG BUST: Tucson sector agents seize hidden fentanyl

Posted at 10:23 AM, May 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales Station agents say they seized fentanyl that was strapped to a U.S. citizen.

Agents say the bust happened at the I-19 checkpoint. The smuggler was a juvenile and had the fentanyl strapped around their waist.

Currently, there have been around 40,269 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

