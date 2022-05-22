DRUG BUST: Tucson sector agents seize hidden fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales Station agents say they seized fentanyl that was strapped to a U.S. citizen.

Agents say the bust happened at the I-19 checkpoint. The smuggler was a juvenile and had the fentanyl strapped around their waist.

Nogales Station agents seized fentanyl strapped to a shuttle passenger at the I-19 Checkpoint. The smuggler, a juvenile U.S. citizen, was arrested. #GreatWork



Tucson Sector agents continue to seize fentanyl, an extremely lethal synthetic opioid. pic.twitter.com/sA9BJVAF6Z — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 21, 2022

Currently, there have been around 40,269 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

cbp.gov

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

RELATED: DEA working to curb fentanyl availability as overdose deaths rise