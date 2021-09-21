Driving schools see surge of students after down year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 2020, ADOT had less applicants for the permit test, but now numbers are coming back.

"A lot of factors are out of our control, but we are seeing a lot of people taking the test at home online," Doug Pacey, a spokesperson with ADOT, said.

The permit test was available online before the pandemic, but it helped when COVID-19 protocols were introduced at Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offices.

"Every time someone takes a permit test at home, it's one less person that has to make a trip to the MVD office," Pacey said. "It makes the line shorter for the people who do have needs that require an office visit."

As more people get their permits, driving schools are seeing an increase in students.

"Parents do get a bit intimidated trying to teach their kid how to drive," Gina Kauffman, an instructor at the Academy of Driving Motor Vehichle Center, said. "Parents aren't always the best individual to teach the students how to drive."

