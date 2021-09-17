Arizona student driver permits up in 2021, ADOT says

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Student drivers are back on Arizona roads.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they are seeing more applicants taking the permit test now than a year ago.

Here's the breakdown:

August 2021: 16,628 permit tests taken

July 2021: 18,019

June 2021: 17,423

August 2020: 14,153 permit tests taken

July 2020: 15,592

June 2020: 14,890

The permit test can be taken at home. It has been available since prior to the pandemic. Most permit test applicants take it at home, rather than in an MVD office.

ADOT says teens have always accounted for the overwhelming majority of permit test applicants.

