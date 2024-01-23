Driving instructor encourages extra careful driving during rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The rain isn't going to stop anytime soon, and for people that are going to be driving, sometimes the conditions can be tough to drive in. Roads can be slippery even after the rain stops.

Peter Fell, the lead instructor at Stop and Go Driving School said you should drive at least five miles under the speed limit when driving in the rain. He also said you should have more space than normal between you and the car in front of you.

When it’s raining he said it’s important to follow the 3 to 4 second rule.

“When someone’s ahead of you and they pass a standing object and you’re behind them then you count off, as soon as they pass it, then you count off, one-one thousand, two-one thousand, and you want to be around 3 and 4 by the time you pass that same object,” Fell said.

If you are hydroplaning Fell said you should pump your breaks and turn your steering wheel in the opposite direction.

However, he said just make sure not to jerk your steering wheel.

When it comes to new drivers, he said they tend to follow too closely because they feel like they have to keep up with people in front of them, so be careful!