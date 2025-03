The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the two drivers who died in a head-on crash on I-10 last Friday, March 21.

DPS says a Honda CRV SUV driven by 65-year-old Mark Albert Irby was traveling west on I-10, near Wilmot Road when it crossed the median, drove into the eastbound lanes, and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 63-year-old George Melen Roat.

Both drivers died at the scene.