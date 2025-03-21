I-10 eastbound closed at Wilmot Road following fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I-10 eastbound lanes are closed at Wilmot Road after a fatal crash Friday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says a car was going west near Wilmot Road when it crossed the median, drove into the eastbound lanes, and collided with another car.

Both drivers died at the scene.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road at Craycroft, and then back onto the highway at Wilmot.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

Drivers should seek alternative routes. It is unclear when the lanes will be reopened.