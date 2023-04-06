Driver, passenger die in single-car crash at Tanque Verde and Pantano Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people are dead as the result of a single-car crash on Pantano Road near East Tanque Verde Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Tucson Police Department.

Just before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, TPD officers and Tucson Fire Department responded to the crash site, where a white 2002 Toyota Camry had hit a concrete barrier.

According to the traffic investigation, the driver was headed west on Tanque Verde, exiting onto the southbound Pantano ramp, when he was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway. The driver then hit the roadside barrier.

The passenger, 85-year-old Hilda Maness Shope passed away at the scene of the crash. Responders took 86-year-old William Burdett Shope, who had been driving, to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he passed away.

TPD says the driver's and passenger's next of kin has been notified, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

